97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban says nothing can 'eclipse' Brewers' incredible season start

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban is not interested in talking about the solar eclipse. He is interested in talking about how well the Brewers have been doing this season.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 07:36:10-04

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban is not interested in talking about the solar eclipse.

He rattled off a list of things he's rather be watching, including any golden retriever video and an F5 tornado — but from a distance.

One thing he is interested in talking about is how well the Brewers have been doing this season. The team has posted the NL's second best record.

You can watch the full interview above. You can also listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning driver, weekdays from 6:00 -9:00 a.m.

