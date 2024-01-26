97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban discusses why the Bucks haven't officially named Rivers head coach

Adrian Griffin is out with the Milwaukee Bucks and major outlets are reporting that the team has made a deal with Doc Rivers. But, team management hasn't said anything official yet.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge on TMJ4 today to talk about why.

They also chatted a big about Czabe's love of Kwik Trip.

Watch the complete interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip