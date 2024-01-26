Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban discusses why the Bucks haven't officially named Rivers head coach

Major outlets are reporting that Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks have signed a deal. 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks about why the team hasn't made it official.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 07:27:27-05

Adrian Griffin is out with the Milwaukee Bucks and major outlets are reporting that the team has made a deal with Doc Rivers. But, team management hasn't said anything official yet.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge on TMJ4 today to talk about why.

They also chatted a big about Czabe's love of Kwik Trip.

Watch the complete interview above.

