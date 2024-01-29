97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban discusses what Doc Rivers will do with the rest of the Bucks' season

It's official — Doc Rivers is the new Head Coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk Championship odds with Rivers joining in the second half of the season.

He also had a few thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl match up between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

You can watch the full interview above.

