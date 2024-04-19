97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban discusses upcoming Packers game in Brazil

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to chat about a little controversy surrounding the upcoming Packers game in Brazil.

There may be an issue with the colors of the Packers and Eagles uniforms for that international game. Czabe breaks down the possible solutions.

He also talked a bit about game one of the Bucks and Pacers series. That's in two days.

You can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive. 97.3 The Game is on weekdays from 6:00-9:00 a.m.

