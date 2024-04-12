Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban breaks down who is competing for a green jacket at the Masters

The biggest names in golf are competing at the Masters, and the biggest names in Milwaukee spelling will be facing off at the MPS Spelling Bee. 97.3 The Game's Czabe breaks it all down.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 12, 2024
The biggest names in golf are competing for a green jacket at the Masters this weekend.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to break down who might walk off the green with some new swag, and who is likely to get stuck in a sand trap.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee kicks off this weekend, as well. Czabe tried his hand at the winning word from the Scripps National Spelling Bee — psammophile.

That's an organism that thrives in sandy soil.

You can hear all of Czabe's golf thoughts — and see how good of a speller he is — above.

