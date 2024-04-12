97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban breaks down who is competing for a green jacket at the Masters

The biggest names in golf are competing for a green jacket at the Masters this weekend.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to break down who might walk off the green with some new swag, and who is likely to get stuck in a sand trap.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee kicks off this weekend, as well. Czabe tried his hand at the winning word from the Scripps National Spelling Bee — psammophile.

That's an organism that thrives in sandy soil.

You can hear all of Czabe's golf thoughts — and see how good of a speller he is — above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip