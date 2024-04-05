97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban breaks down Brewers' hot start to the season

The Brewers are off to a hot start this season, having won their first game of the season against the Mets and their home opener against the Twins.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about what's working for the team to create such a successful run.

Czabe also broke down a bit of controversy surrounding the NCAA Tournament final four. Fans are calling it "Inflate-Gate," and rumors are circulating that slick or overly inflated balls were to blame for low shooting percentages from the three point range.

