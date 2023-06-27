Watch Now
911 calls spike for respiratory issues in Milwaukee County amid Canadian wildfire smoke

APTOPIX Canada Wildfires Air Quality Great Lakes
Morry Gash/AP
A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Milwaukee. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 18:21:17-04

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Milwaukee County is seeing a spike in 911 calls for respiratory issues amid worsening air quality due to the Canadian wildfire smoke.

According to Milwaukee County's Chief Health Policy Advisor Ben Weston, data from two days ago revealed the spike.

"Data takes a day or two to come in," he shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

He said you can expect those high numbers to continue.

Milwaukee County's Air Quality Index is continuing to rise. Dr. Weston says the air is bad enough to make you sick and urges the public to avoid outdoor air.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin DNR reported that the eastern half of the state is under threat due to the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality. Meanwhile, in Waukesha, the Air Quality Index rose to 323, officially becoming "hazardous." It is the highest category in the index.

The DNR said in a statement that under these conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and also consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities. "Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion," the agency said.

