9-year-old Racine boy arrives at Children's Wisconsin following ATV accident in Mexico

RACINE, Wis. — Following a family's plea for help, a 9-year-old Racine boy is back in Wisconsin after suffering a brain bleed during an accident in Mexico.

Fernando Duran, also known as Nando, was vacationing in Mexico when he was severely injured in a four-wheeler accident. He spent more than a week fighting for his life 9,000 miles away from his family, but now, he is finally home.

"He was on a four-wheeler with a cousin of his, I believe, and he fell off. He was on the back and he fell off, almost hit his head, and just had a really bad headache from it," said Katie Castaneda, Nando's aunt.

Hours later, Nando's symptoms worsened. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital in Teocaltiche, Mexico where they learned he had a brain bleed that would require surgery followed by a medically induced coma.

"Seeing him there in the bed, because he was always happy, it's just hard," said Vanessa, Nando's mother holding back tears.

To make matters more difficult, the family struggled with insurance issues.

"Their insurance here said if there is an emergency that happens in a different country, they would cover it but the hospital is saying that they won't take that insurance anymore that they're not accepting that insurance. Every day they're paying about $5,000 a day to the hospital, " said Castaneda.

The family created a Go Fund Me page to help cover the costs of flying Nando back to the U.S. in a medical helicopter.

On March 10, the family met their GoFundMe goal and were able to fly Nando to Houston. And as of Friday? He's in Milwaukee at Children's Wisconsin.

The latest update from Nando's mom said he is somewhat conscious, he can laugh, and he can cry. However, he is still having trouble speaking.

