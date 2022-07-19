Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

9 guitars signed by Summerfest headliners up for auction through Generac, American Red Cross

20220719_101800_03.jpg
American Red Cross of Wisconsin
Representatives from Generac Power Systems will be delivering autographed guitars to the American Red Cross as part of a charitable auction.
20220719_101800_03.jpg
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 17:15:16-04

Nine guitars signed by Summerfest headliners will be a part of a charitable auction through Saturday.

Generac Power Systems representatives delivered the autographed guitars to the American Red Cross on Tuesday. The guitars were signed by Generac Power Stage headliners, including Violent Femmes, Anthrax, Death Cab for Cutie, and Halestorm.

Generac is partnering with American Red Cross to auction the guitars to help raise funds for international humanitarian crises.

American Red Cross will be accepting online bids through noon on Saturday. The bidding is open here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4