Nine guitars signed by Summerfest headliners will be a part of a charitable auction through Saturday.

Generac Power Systems representatives delivered the autographed guitars to the American Red Cross on Tuesday. The guitars were signed by Generac Power Stage headliners, including Violent Femmes, Anthrax, Death Cab for Cutie, and Halestorm.

Generac is partnering with American Red Cross to auction the guitars to help raise funds for international humanitarian crises.

American Red Cross will be accepting online bids through noon on Saturday. The bidding is open here.

