9 dead after crash in central Wisconsin.

CLARK COUNTY, Wisc. — Nine people are dead after a crash in Central Wisconsin on Friday, March 8.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened Friday morning on State Highway 95 in the area of County Highway J in the Township of Dewhurst, located about 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

According to KTSP-TV, a preliminary investigation by the CCSO, the sheriff's office says early information suggests a semi was headed east on State Highway 95 while a van was northbound on County Highway J.

Police say the semi hit the van as the van entered the intersection to continue north.

According to a post on 'X,' none of the victims were from the area.

Heartbreaking. 9 victims in deadly crash between semi and van in Clark County, WI. None of the victims are from the area, source says they were just passing through. ⁦@KSTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/ADlSmxMcLs — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) March 8, 2024

Wisconsin Highway 95 is still closed at County Highway J, according to a Wisconsin’s 511 system update at 8:27 a.m.

State authorities say westbound traffic should take Riveria Avenue to Pineview Road and to Fisher Avenue back to 95, while eastbound traffic can do the opposite.

The sheriff’s office is also working with the Wisconsin State Patrol in its investigation.

