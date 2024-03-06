8th Ranked Marquette Golden Eagles to face 2nd ranked UConn

The 8th Ranked Marquette Golden Eagles basketball team will face the 2nd ranked UConn team tonight at Fiserv Forum. Tip off is at 7:30.

The TMJ4 morning team got a chance to talk to some of the Golden Eagles' biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother to David Joplin, chatted about expectations for the game, especially with guard Tyler Kolek sitting out.

You can watch the full interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip