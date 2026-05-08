81-year-old Brookfield man found dead near Door County dock in Town of Gibraltar

TOWN OF GIBRALTAR — An 81-year-old from Brookfield was found in the water near a dock in Door County on Thursday, the Door County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office was notified on Thursday evening of a body found in the water near a dock at Chambers Island Marina in the Town of Gibraltar. The Gibraltar Police Department was also notified, but had requested assistance from the Sheriff's Office.

Responders from the Gibraltar Fire Department, Gibraltar Emergency Medical Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Door County Emergency Service also responded to the scene.

KSTU

The body was identified as 81-year-old Michael J. Kennedy from Brookfield.

Foul play was not suspected, according to preliminary findings. The incident remains under investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday by the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

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