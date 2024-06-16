8 people, including 2 children, rescued from Lake Winnebago after boat took on water, Sheriffs say

Six adults and two children were rescued from Lake Winnebago after their boat took on water, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, June 15 at around 3:49 p.m. boats from the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and other people boating in the area rescued the eight people.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, the eight people were wearing life vests, and no injuries were reported.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says that the incident remains under investigation.

