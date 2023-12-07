8 kids injured after crash involving van on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — At least eight kids have minor injuries after a crash involving a van and car on Milwaukee's south side on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near 13th and Howard near Wilson Park around 5 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says a total of 10 people were evaluated for injuries and one child was sent to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash.

TMJ4 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.

