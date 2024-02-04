Watch Now
8 injured in Milwaukee shootings, including two teens

8 people people were injured, including two 16-year-olds, and an 18-year-old.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 16:54:33-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police are investigating several overnight shootings that injured 8 people, including two 16-year-olds, and an 18-year-old.

95th & Brown Deer
Around 9:40 p.m., on Feb. 3, a 16-year-old was shot near 95th & Brown Deer, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Weil & Hadley
Just about 10 minutes later at 9:50 p.m., another 16-year-old was injured in a separate shooting near Weil & Hadley. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Buffum & Center
Police say a few hours later, just after midnight on Feb. 4, a 34-year-old was injured in a shooting near Buffum and Center, but is expected to be ok.

Teutonia & Finn
An hour later, an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting near Teutonia & Finn but is expected to be ok.

42nd & Fond du Lac
Twenty minutes later, a 28-year-old and 26-year-old were injured in a double shooting near 42nd & Fond du Lac, but are expected to be ok. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Mound & Lincoln
Just over an hour later, a 33-year-old was injured in a shooting near Mound and Lincoln, at 2:40 a.m. They are also expected to be ok.

19th & Washington
Finally, an hour later, a 45-year-old was injured in a shooting near 19th and Washington, around 3:50 a.m. They were taken to a local hospital, and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.    

