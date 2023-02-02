8 cute ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Valentine's Day is coming up quick, so we put together a list of fun and romantic activities to do in and around Milwaukee on Valentine's Day. Whether you are on a budget, love eating out, laughing, enjoying a drink, or having a night in, this list has a bit of everything to suit everyone looking to do something memorable with their Valentine.

Romantic Restaurants

Dinner dates are always a fantastic choice for a date. But where should you go? We have compiled a list of traditional date night spots as well as some varying price point options.

Make reservations now as soon as possible to avoid restaurants being fully booked. If you can't get a reservation, don't fret, you and your partner can have a romantic, fun, and more budget-friendly meal at home. You could make a homemade heart-shaped pizza, homemade pasta, or even homemade sushi to name a few examples

Romantic Cocktail Lounges

Enjoy the spirit of Valentine's Day with some unique spirits at some of Milwaukee's intimate cocktail lounges.

Romantic Star Gazing

Nothing says romance quite like a night under the stars.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is hosting a special Valentine's Day program at its planetarium. You and your partner go on a romantic tour of the universe during this special event. You will even get a rose and box of chocolates to compliment the evening.

There are multiple showings:



Feb. 11, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 11, 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 14, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 14, 7:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $12.50 per person which includes the chocolates and rose. There is also an option to add on a $5.00 per person Love & Heartbreak tour to learn the science behind love.

Chocolate Pairing

One of the go-to gifts on Valentine's Day is chocolate. You can give the gift of chocolate in a new way with a chocolate pairing class.

Indulgence Chocolatiers is offering multiple chocolate pairing class options. Classes are mostly in-person, though there are some online options too. There are different sessions you can sign up for. Pairing classes include chocolate with cocktails, wine, wine and cheese, and even a couple family-friendly mocktails and chocolate pairing sessions.

You can look at the full schedule with prices here.

Balling-On-A-Budget

You don't need to spend a lot of money to show how much you love someone. Even though it may be nice to get out of the house and go somewhere special. You can make Valentine's Day just as memorable while saving your money.

A simple "I love you. Happy Valentine's Day", is always appreciated, however if you'd like to do a bit more, here are some budget-friendly ideas:

Draw your partner a bath

Cook their favorite meal and have an at-home candlelit dinner

Make some cookies or a cake together

Do a D.I.Y. wine tasting

Volunteer somewhere together

Write each other love letters and read them aloud

Watch a movie you've both been wanting to watch



Comedy Shows

Spend Valentine's Day laughing with the one you love.

Making Art

Painting, making cards, and other crafts are a fun and budget-friendly option for a date. Whether you go pick up some canvases and paint and have a night at home, or sign up for an instructor-led class, making art to display in your home to remind you of each other is a great way to celebrate Valentine's.

Milwaukee Bucks Game

In true Milwaukee fashion, you can always head on over to the Fiserv Forum to watch the Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics.



Feb. 14 Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum

Whether you're celebrating with someone special or having a self-love Valentine's Day, on a budget or going all out, there's something cute for everyone to celebrate Valentine's.

