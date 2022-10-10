Watch Now
8 cars stolen from same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee

A majority of the stolen cars were Hyundais and Kias.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Eights cars were stolen from the same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee, according to police.

The thefts happened between Aug. 10 and Oct. 9 on the 6000-6200 blocks of W. Port Ave. on the city's north side.

Milwaukee police say six of the stolen vehicles were parked in lots and on the streets. Three of the vehicles were Hyundais and the other three were Kias. All the vehicles were recovered with window and column damage.

Police say two other vehicles were stolen with keys. One of those incidents was domestic.

The other incident occurred on Oct. 5 when police say three juveniles were let into a home and stole the owner's car keys around 6 p.m. The group then rammed another stolen car into the garage to get access to steal the second vehicle. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

If you have any information, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

