730-acre wildfire in central Wisconsin 100% contained; 8 firefighters injured

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. — The 730-acre Pallet Fire in Waushara County in central Wisconsin is now 100% contained, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday.

The Pallet Fire started southeast of Coloma, south of Highway 21 on Monday, July 10. The fire, which was caused by debris burning, destroyed three primary structures and 16 secondary structures. Eight firefighters experienced medical issues while battling the fire, whether that was heat exhaustion, dehydration, or other issues. One of those firefighters was transported to the hospital.

Jeneveve Phipps | Channel 3000 The Pallet Fire in central Wisconsin Monday afternoon.

The acreage figure, which was previously at 830, has since been reduced due to more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter. The DNR says crews remain on scene monitoring for hot spots and continuing mop-up efforts. All out-of-area personnel have gone home.

The fire traveled northeast and was burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue and north of Highway 21. The DNR reported, "Fire officials on scene indicate erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees."

Several evacuations took place as the fire burned.

WATCH: Video shows horses in thick smoke being rescued from the fire

Wildfires burn in central Wisconsin

The DNR said Monday's weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front. Other factors included warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation.

Eleven other wildfires occurred Monday in DNR protection areas. Those fires have also been suppressed.

UW-Madison Monday's wildfire could be seen from space.

For additional information on the fire or if anyone is interested in helping those impacted by the fire, call the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports, and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

