71-year-old man killed, 2 injured after crash near Vance and Fond Du Lac; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Vance and Fond Du Lac around 7:20 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a car was traveling west on Fond Du Lac and was turning left when another car traveling east collided with the car.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 71-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 31-year-old male driver and 29-year-old male passenger of the striking vehicle were also taken to the hospital. They are both in stable condition. Police say a gun was recovered.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

