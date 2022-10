SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a driver near 15th and College in South Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the area and found the 71-year-old man unresponsive.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, an 85-year-old man, was not injured, police say. He is cooperating with the investigation.

