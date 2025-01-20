$700k in upgrades at Neshotah Park and Beach: Take a deeper look at the projects

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Neshotah Park and Beach is set to get some upgrades in the spring.

The Neshotah Park and Beach in Two Rivers draws in the masses for a reason. Over the last decade, the park and beach have transformed a lot, and 2025 brings in a new wave of change.

With 50 acres of lakeside paradise, Neshotah Beach is one of the most popular summer spots in our state.

"Well, we take such pride in it,” said Two Rivers Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mathis.

Mathis said the beach and nearby Neshotah Park go hand in hand.

"When you drive through here during the summer, this park is packed full of people,” said Mathis. “There are people picnicking. You'll see large family groups grilling."

Watch: $700,000 in upgrades planned for Neshotah Park and Beach:

$700k in upgrades at Neshotah Park and Beach; a deeper look at the projects

So, the city is investing in the park, pouring in around $700,000 to the area this spring.

"We really got thinking about how do we make this place exceptional,” Mathis said.

Of that $700,000:

- $200,000 will come from a DNR grant

- $120,000 will come from donation and room tax funds

- $380,000 will be borrowed from taxpayers in the city's annual capital projects fund

For perspective, I caught up with local resident Mike Burdick as he biked through the park.

"On a nice weekend, this place is jam-packed with people, with families having fun, having a great time,” Burdick shared. “More of that should be encouraged, whatever they can do to do that."

Upgrades include a reconstruction of the park's main through street, new picnic shelters, a new rock wall, and playground equipment, plus an update to the main restrooms.

Mathis said projects are due to wrap up by Memorial Day, just in time for the summer traffic.

"Especially if they can keep it from impacting taxpayers to the extent that they can, I think it's a great idea,” said Burdick.

Mathis said the master plan for the area was created in 2023 and more projects are still to come.

