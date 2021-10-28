7-year-old Wisconsin boy with autism surprised with custom Amazon delivery driver Halloween costume

BRILLION, Wis. (NBC 26) — While many children dress up as their favorite cartoon character for Halloween, one Brillion boy will trick-or-treat in work clothes.

"Because I'm delivering packages," seven-year-old Sawyer Burich said.

Burich is living with autism. He had a dream come true when local drivers surprised him with a custom-made Amazon delivery costume for his Halloween outfit.

On Wednesday, 7-year-old Brillion resident Sawyer Burich got a dream surprise with a custom-made Amazon delivery uniform to wear this Halloween. The costume was unexpectedly dropped off at Burich's home by an Amazon driver.



"Our little town, to do a big Amazon surprise for our son, it just meant the world to everybody," Sawyer's father Eric said.

His mother wrote to the company, saying her son wanted to be dressed as an Amazon employee this Halloween. And she didn't think she would get a response.

"He's got a little wagon that he's carrying around and an Amazon box and going trick-or-treating and he is just gonna be in heaven," Danielle Burich said.

Over a dozen Brillion community members were there to greet Chris Mckeithan and Kris Harkins when they dropped off the special delivery.

"We made somebody's dream come true today," Harkins, an operations assistant with Kizmit Logistics, said. "His dad was saying there were a couple vans parked on the street the other day, and he was just so happy to see the Amazon drivers. That's all he wanted to be for Halloween."

"Children and people with special abilities is near and dear to our team's heart," Mckeithan, an operations manager, said. "So this was just a way for us to give back to not only little Sawyer, but also the community and show that we really care."

Sawyer says he hopes to be a delivery driver when he grows up. So on Halloween, he'll be knocking on doors for two reasons: first, asking for candy and second, making a pretend delivery.

"In my uniform, I'm gonna do a package," he said.

"He'll be the most famous delivery driver in Brillion on that day," Sawyer's father said.