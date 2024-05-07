7-year-old hurt in Waukesha hit-and-run; police looking for suspect

WAUKESHA — A 7-year-old child was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Waukesha Sunday afternoon, and police are asking for help in identifying the striking vehicle.

According to a post on Facebook, the incident happened in the 1100 block of N. Bel Ayr Dr. at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say a driver hit the 7-year-old and drove off, and that it's "highly likely" the driver knew they hit the child.

"We are asking for the community's help to identify any possible ride shares, food delivery app services or other specialized deliveries by a passenger car which would have occurred at this time of the incident," the police department said in the post.

The time frame of the delivery in question would likely be between 4 and 5:30 p.m., police say.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact Detective Bloom at (262) 281-8091.

