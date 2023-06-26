7-year-old boy killed in crash in Fond du Lac, police say

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The 7-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in Fond du Lac last Friday has died, according to police.

According to a statement from the Fond du Lac Police Dept., David S. Custance died on Monday. He recently finished first grade at Pier Elementary.

The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. on Friday, June 23 near Sherwood and Pioneer. Crews responded to a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle.

It is with deep sadness that we learned that David S. Custance (12/25/2015), who recently finished first grade at Pier Elementary School has died today from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.







The Fond du Lac School District will have counselors available to assist any students who may need help processing this tragedy from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, June 26th at Pier Elementary School.







Please join the FDLPD and the Fond du Lac School District in keeping David’s family and friends in your thoughts during this most difficult time.







The investigation into this accident remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.











