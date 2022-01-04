7 Mile Fair in Caledonia offering free COVID tests Monday

MILWAUKEE — 7 Mile Fair, the largest flea market in Wisconsin located in Caledonia, has set up a free COVID testing site on Monday. It lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market is at 2720 W. 7 Mile Rd. On it's Facebook page, 7 Mile Fair said that you can get results back within 24 hours. It did not mention anything about pre-registration.

This comes as the number of COVID cases in Wisconsin continues to rise. The Milwaukee Public School district has decided to take all classes virtually while the Kenosha Unified School District has voted to give families the choice of in-person or virtual.

