HUBBARD, Wis. — A 67-year-old Iron Ridge man is dead after crashing a dump truck in Dodge County on Tuesday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the single vehicle crash happened on County Road S and County Road WS in the township of Hubbard around 2 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the driver was operating a 1999 Kenworth dump truck west on County Road S. The dump truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed both lanes of County Road WS, entered a driveway, crossed over railroad tracks, vaulted and overturned.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

