Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

66-year-old woman injured in 'strong-arm robbery', police seek suspect

The woman reached into the suspect car to get her property back but the suspect drove off, causing her to fall
milwaukee police dpt.JPG
Sal Sendik
milwaukee police dpt.JPG
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 12:38:33-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A woman has non-life-threatening injuries after she was involved in what police are calling a strong-arm robbery.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 66-year-old woman was robbed near 6th and Michigan around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A suspect intentionally took property from the woman and got into a vehicle. The woman then tried to get her property back by reaching into the vehicle. That's when the suspect drove off, causing the victim to fall.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said it's investigating the incident and seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower