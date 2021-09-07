64-year-old Milwaukee man fatally stabbed Monday evening, police say

MILWAUKEE -- A 64-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally stabbed Monday evening, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of N. 76th St., according to a news release from police.

The victim was already deceased when officers arrived, police say.

The homicide appears to be the result of an argument. Officers say the fatal injury appears to be "a stab wound from an unknown sharp object."

There is a known suspect in custody in this case, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

