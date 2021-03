A 64-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run Sunday evening.

Police said the man was hit just before 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of W. Silver Spring Drive.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, police say.

Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

