64-year-old man dies in crash in Sheboygan County

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 27, 2022
TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — A 64-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after authorities say his vehicle entered the median, hit a guardrail and rolled over several times early Monday morning.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on I-43 near County Road AA / Foster Road, in the Town of Holland.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was heading northbound when the crash happened. Alcohol appears to be a factor, the sheriff's office said.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash closed southbound lanes of the freeway.

The victim will be identified when the family is informed.

