63-year-old Racine County man dies in 4-car crash: Police

CALEDONIA — A 63-year-old Caledonia man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Racine County Wednesday.

Village of Caledonia police said in a statement that just after 12 p.m. a Chevrolet Colorado was heading south on STH 32 near Botting Road when it crossed into opposing traffic. A Jeep Cherokee swerved into the guardrail to avoid hitting the Chevrolet.

A Toyota Tacoma also heading north was then struck head-on by the Chevrolet Colorado. A fourth vehicle, a Nissan Rogue that was also heading north, struck the Tacoma in the rear, police say.

Victims were extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma later died from injuries suffered in the four-vehicle crash. Police did not name the victim.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was identified as a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee.

