63-year-old man dies after car hits barrier on I-43

MILWAUKEE — A 63-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into a barrier on I-43 near 27th Street Thursday night.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells TMJ4 News the victim was Michael J. Dixon.

The office said they received several 911 calls around 11 p.m. and civilians tried to help the driver before deputies arrived.

First responders also tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

A sheriff's office's preliminary investigation found Dixon lost control and crossed multiple lanes of traffic before crashing into the wall.

Anyone who had contact with Dixon over the last 24 hours or has information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line.

