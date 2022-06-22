63-year-old killed in Sheboygan County motorcycle crash

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened on I-43 near Weeden Creek Road around 9:22 a.m.

A 63-year-old West Bend man was changing lanes when he struck a guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

I-43 was closed for about two hours, following the accident and the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Officials said the victim's identity will be released on Thursday after 10 a.m.

