Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

62-year-old man killed, 2 in custody in Atkinson Ave. shooting: Milwaukee police

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 6:36 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 07:36:15-05

MILWAUKEE — A 62-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on West Atkinson Thursday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Atkinson Avenue.

The 62-year-old man died from injuries at the scene.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. MPD said in an update the 28-year-old was later taken into custody.

Police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was also taken into custody. Charges to the Milwaukee County DA's Office are pending.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage