62-year-old man killed, 2 in custody in Atkinson Ave. shooting: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A 62-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on West Atkinson Thursday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Atkinson Avenue.

The 62-year-old man died from injuries at the scene.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. MPD said in an update the 28-year-old was later taken into custody.

Police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was also taken into custody. Charges to the Milwaukee County DA's Office are pending.

