62-year-old man dies in bicycle crash in Germantown

Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 06, 2022
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — 62-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries in a bicycle crash in Germantown Sunday night.

Germantown police said the crash happened on Lovers Lane between Pleasant View Drive and Mary Buth Lane around 7:10 p.m. First responders requested a Flight for Life helicopter and attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours. No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating the crash, according to a news release.

