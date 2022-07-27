MILWAUKEE — Sixty-two beagle puppies are looking for forever homes in Southeast Wisconsin. They are among 4,000 saved from a breeding facility in Virginia.

The dogs are now under the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). They are currently in foster homes but will be up for adoption when they are old enough.

Out of the 62 saved, nine are beagle mothers and 53 are puppies.

“On Saturday night, our team welcomed, examined, and placed all 62 animals in foster homes in less than two hours, said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, WHS Executive Vice President – CEO Designate. “It has been such a powerful experience to be a small part of the journey for these animals and an even greater privilege to be a part of the team who made it happen.”

The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, WHS said. The transfer follows a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice alleging Animal Welfare Act violations.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

WHS says if you are interested in adoption, you can review the adoption process by clicking here in the coming days and weeks. To donate, click here.

