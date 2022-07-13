60-year-old man killed in Milwaukee's Wilson Park, charges pending

WAUWATOSA — A 60-year-old man has died, and a 47-year-old man is in custody after officials say they were involved in an altercation at Wilson Park on Sunday.

Elias Gonzales, 60, died at the hospital a day after the incident, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Very few details have been released, but a spokesperson with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The sheriff's office said Gonzales and the suspect got into an altercation around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, resulting in Gonzales being assaulted and losing consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital where he died the next day.

The man taken into custody was initially arrested for aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, but that has since been upgraded to 2nd-degree reckless homicide.

TMJ4 News does not name suspects in crimes until they have been formally charged.

