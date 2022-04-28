60-year-old killed in crash at 68th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night on N. 68th Street.

Police said the victim was a 60-year-old man. He was driving in the 3000 block of N. 68th Street when officials say he lost control of his car and crashed into a building.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene, and MPD said he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

