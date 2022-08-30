60+ authors to attend Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books at UWM this November

MILWAUKEE — More than 60 authors will attend the 13th annual Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Waukesha this November.

The free festival is the largest of its kind all under one roof in Wisconsin on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Organizers say it will include talks, readings, and panel discussions on poetry, history, gaming, travel, mystery, current events, food, popular culture, and contemporary literature.

The festival will also include author discussions, musical performances, exhibits, book sales, and book signings.

Journalist and author Lawrence Tabak will provide the keynote presentation on Friday, Nov. 4, and participate in a panel discussion of his book on Saturday, Nov. 5.

For a full schedule of the festival, head to the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books website.

