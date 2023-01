BELGIUM, Wis. — Six people were injured following a crash in Belgium on Thursday.

According to the Belgium Fire Department, crews responded to I-43 northbound just north of the Belgium exit for a crash involving a van and semi. It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Six patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

