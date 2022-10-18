$6 million in scholarships will be distributed to UW-Milwaukee students

MILWAUKEE — The UW-Milwaukee will be beginning the process of distributing $6 million in scholarships funded by Froedtert Hospital.

According to a news release, the Froedtert Memorial Hospital Scholarship fund is intended to support educational opportunities that will increase the representation of historically underprivileged and underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in health professions and to grow the healthcare workforce.

“These scholarships will be life-changing for the many students who receive them and, ultimately, for the countless patients and communities they will serve,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said in the release. “At UWM, we are deeply committed to building a pipeline of talent in a variety of health-related fields. The Froedtert Memorial Hospital Scholarship will help UWM attract and retain a range of promising students who need financial help to graduate. This is transformational support that will have an impact on our communities’ health for years to come.”

UWM will be distributing more than 30 renewable scholarships each year to freshmen, continuing, and transfer students, as well as those seeking certificates and graduate degrees.

Recipients of the Froedtert Memorial Hospital Scholarship fund need to be enrolled in a health-related program at UWM.

Those programs include biomedical sciences, health care administration, informatics, kinesiology, nursing, nutrition, public health, rehabilitation sciences and technology, or social work.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement and financial need. 25% will be reserved for graduates of Milwaukee Public Schools.

For more information, visit the UWM Froedtert Memorial Hospital Scholarship webpage.

