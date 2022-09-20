Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

6 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion

The explosion at the three-story, 36-unit apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Poster image (95).jpg
via WMAQ live feed.
The exploded building in Chicago.
Poster image (95).jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 11:58:15-04

CHICAGO (AP) — At least six people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building, officials said.

Live feed of explosion:

The explosion at the three-story, 36-unit apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials said. At least 10 ambulances were on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which requested help searching the structure.

“Requesting manpower for searches in structure,” the department tweeted.

No cause of the explosion had been determined. The department said in a series of tweets that the Chicago police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on their way as well.

The Fire Department conditions of three victims range from serious to critical.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need