6 arrested after pulling on car door handles in Wauwatosa, police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police tell TMJ4 News that six people were arrested after pulling on the door handles of cars parked in an alley.

Police said it happened in the area of North 106th and West Fisher Parkway on Sunday.

When police arrived, the suspects ran and officers gave chase. Officers were eventually able to catch up and arrest the suspects, some on the Mayfair Mall property.

Police could not provide information regarding the charges the suspects might be facing.

They were not trying to steal cars at the mall's parking lot, police said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip