5th graders at Hmong American Peace Academy design coding challenge

Students at Hmong Peace Academy have been working in groups to begin a Milwaukee Transportation Design Challenge through their relationship with SHARP Literacy.

The HAPA 5th graders are including light, sound, and movement using the Arduino Microcontrollers.

They’ve been working for the past 8 weeks on various introductory activities to prepare them for the final design challenge.

During this first project workshop, they picked their challenge, sketched their design, and started building and coding the project. Steph Brown, was invited to get the first look.

