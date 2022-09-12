59-year-old man dead after hit-and-run accident in Racine, police seeking suspect

A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday.

The Racine Police Department responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street. Police say the man got out of his friend's car and made his way around to the other side of the car to cross Washington Ave. The friend heard a crash and saw his friend in the road and a car leaving the area.

The suspect's vehicle was later found parked and unoccupied. The driver is yet to be identified and arrested. The car was towed.

Racine Police Traffic Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Unit at (262) 635-7816. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

