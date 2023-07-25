57-year-old man dies after driver hits him while using crosswalk at 55th and Fond du Lac, ME says

MILWAUKEE — A 57-year-old man died after he was hit by a driver's vehicle while using the crosswalk to cross the road, officials said.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the man was hit and seriously injured at the intersection of 55th and Fond du Lac on July 7, 2023.

The ME's report states a white F-150 truck was heading east on Fond du Lac when the victim was walking eastbound crossing 56th Street, in the crosswalk. The truck turned onto 56th from Fond du Lac and hit the victim. The victim was pinned underneath the vehicle and dragged "for an unknown distance" before he freed himself. The driver of the truck continued driving.

According to the report, the victim died at the hospital on July 23, almost three weeks after the hit and run.

The ME's office identified the victim as David A. Green of Milwaukee.

