55-year-old man shot, wounded by Waukesha Police after pursuit

WAUKESHA – A 55-year-old man -- who is a convicted felon on supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections -- was shot and injured after fleeing from police Monday night in Waukesha.

It started when Waukesha Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a "reckless vehicle" just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of S. Grandview Blvd. and MacArthur Road.

Police say the suspect's attempted to flee from officers in an apartment complex. The vehicle pursuit was restricted to the parking lots and adjacent roadways where the vehicle was stopped and lasted for roughly five minutes.

During the pursuit, Waukesha police say the pursuing officers were informed to use caution as the vehicle had possibly been involved in an armed robbery.

The man then fled from the vehicle and two officers pursued on foot.

At one point in the incident, police say a pursing officer feared the suspect was accessing a weapon and was forced to shoot the suspect to stop the threat. The suspect was struck in the leg and the officers then rendered first aid and a tourniquet was successfully applied.

No one else was injured.

According to police, the man is currently on active supervision through the Department of Corrections and is a felony offender. He has an extensive history of arrests which include armed robbery, drug violations, and many other violations extending back to 1982.

Waukesha Police say the involved officers have between three and seven years of experience.The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per policy.



The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) is leading the investigation in collaboration with the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

"Based on the preliminary information gathered at this point, I believe that the officers risked their lives to fulfill the mission statement of the Waukesha Police Department; 'A Pledge to Serve with Integrity, Honor, and Courage,'” Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said in a news release.

No other information has been released at this time.


