53-year-old and 16-year-old dead in suspected murder-suicide, officials say

WATERTOWN. WIS. — The Watertown Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred on the 900 block of Country Ln in the City of Watertown at approximately 3:42 a.m. Saturday, April 17.

According to officials a 52-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are deceased. It is believed that the 52-year-old man carried out the act.

Officials believe no other individuals are involved in the incident.

The names of the deceased are being withheld at this time until family is notified.

This is an active investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and no further information is available at this time.

