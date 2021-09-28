$53 million Generac investment to create 700 new jobs in Wisconsin

Waukesha-based Generac is expanding in Wisconsin, resulting in more than 700 new jobs.

The energy company is investing $53 million in its plants across the state, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday. Additionally, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will invest another $9 million if the company meets its capital investments and hiring goals by 2024.

“This is fantastic news for southeast Wisconsin and our entire state’s continued economic recovery,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Generac is a great example of a Wisconsin brand known across the globe, and their decision to further expand in our state is a reminder that Wisconsin continues to be a leader in advanced manufacturing and forward-looking businesses.”

Generac's expansion is already underway in the Village of Pewaukee; the company recently bought a new building for its corporate operations, which will house 300 employees.

“Generac's commitment to creating innovative, sustainable energy products for the next century makes it a true powerhouse,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “WEDC is pleased to be investing in Generac because Generac is investing in Wisconsin—and in our global future.”

“Generac has a 62-year track record of investing in people and production in Wisconsin,” said Tom Pettit, chief operations officer of Generac. “This announcement affirms the company’s continued commitment as we continue to serve our customers with essential power solutions.”

