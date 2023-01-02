52-year-old Menomonee Falls man killed in crash on W. Good Hope Rd., police say

MILWAUKEE — A 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man was killed and three other people were hurt in a crash on W. Good Hope Rd. Sunday morning, police say.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of W. Good Hope Rd. According to a news release from police, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into another vehicle with three people inside.

One of the people inside that vehicle, the 52-year-old man, died at a local hospital. The other two victims in that car, a 76-year-old Menomonee Falls man and a 78-year-old Menomonee Falls woman, were both taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking car, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was also hospitalized and is expected to survive. He was also taken into custody, and charges are currently under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

